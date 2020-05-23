Miranda Banks

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar, National Honor Society, Rick Gilliland Scholar
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and then transfer to Northern Illinois University and pursue a career in Elementary Education
Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, Orchestra, Track and Field
Parents Names: Nicole and Shane Banks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.