Miranda Banks

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar, National Honor Society, Rick Gilliland Scholar

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and then transfer to Northern Illinois University and pursue a career in Elementary Education

Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, Orchestra, Track and Field

Parents Names: Nicole and Shane Banks

