Nicole Mital

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Concert Choir sophomore and junior years, Symphonic Choir senior year

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College in the fall, and then transfer to Bradley University to study Criminology, and become a Criminal Profiler

Extracurriculars: Softball, Concert and Symphonic Choir, worked at a restaurant for almost two years

Favorite Quote: "Quality over quantity."

Favorite Memory: The March of 2018 trip to Florida visiting Disney World, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Universal Studios with other choir, band and orchestra members. The favorite being Universal Studios because she is an avid Harry Potter fan and loved experiencing things featured in the books and movies. Also the choir performance at Disney and visiting Cocoa Beach which was her first time visiting an ocean.

Advice To Future Generations: No matter how rough life gets, don't get a face tattoo.

Parents Names: Michael and Deborah Mital

