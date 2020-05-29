Nils Empen

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Illinois State Scholar, Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar, National Honor Society, Varsity Tennis four years, WB6 Academic All-Conference, Marching Band Drumline Section Leader, Eagle Scout
Future Plans: Attend Coe College and study Physics and Pre-engineering
Extracurriculars: Marching Band Drumline, Symphonic and Jazz bands, Tennis, Boy Scouts
Favorite Quote: "With great power comes great responsibility." - Stan Lee
Parents Names: Daryl and Cynthia Empen
