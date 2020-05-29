{{featured_button_text}}
Nils Empen

 Meg McLaughlin

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Illinois State Scholar, Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar, National Honor Society, Varsity Tennis four years, WB6 Academic All-Conference, Marching Band Drumline Section Leader, Eagle Scout

Future Plans: Attend Coe College and study Physics and Pre-engineering

Extracurriculars: Marching Band Drumline, Symphonic and Jazz bands, Tennis, Boy Scouts

Favorite Quote: "With great power comes great responsibility." - Stan Lee

Parents Names: Daryl and Cynthia Empen

0
0
0
0
0

