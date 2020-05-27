{{featured_button_text}}
Peyton Jones

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: Swim Team three years, Tennis Team four years, 2019 Tennis State Qualifier in Doubles

Future Plans: Complete Welding Certification and seek employment while continuing his education in Welding and Robotics Technology

Extracurriculars: Fishing, Video Gaming, listening to music, playing a round of golf

Parents Names: Kathy and Jerry Jones

