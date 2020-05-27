Peyton Jones

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: Swim Team three years, Tennis Team four years, 2019 Tennis State Qualifier in Doubles
Future Plans: Complete Welding Certification and seek employment while continuing his education in Welding and Robotics Technology
Extracurriculars: Fishing, Video Gaming, listening to music, playing a round of golf
Parents Names: Kathy and Jerry Jones
