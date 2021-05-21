Academics
Say Say, child of Pono Annai and Sandar Annai, plans to attend Black Hawk College
Top 3 achievements: Charles O. Austin Jr. Award, D.A.R. Good Citizen Award, and I.S.A.T. State Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I’ll never forget my 8th grade math class. Dr. Meredith was our teacher and now that I’m looking back, I can’t thank her enough for preparing us for such successful futures. We always learned more than we should’ve and as tiring as it was, it was always worth it. It was a small class and we all knew each other. Everything we learned was thorough yet brief. We flew by each lesson to the point where high school math was almost easy. To this day, it is still my favorite learning environment and was an experience to always remember.
Noah Rettig, did not submit a profile.
The Arts
Itangishatse Bujeni, child of Barigono Stephanie and Joachim Cumya, plans to attend Southern Illinois University
Top 3 achievements: Medal of Honor, NSHSS nominee, ILMEA participant
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? This is such difficult question to answer because there have been many moments that I will remember forever. My mind goes to all of the moments in English when discussing an authors writing would excite us, or the small details in history good or bad that made the world what it is today. All amazing moments but none as unforgettable as freshman year. My first year in chamber choir. I remember feeling nervous and just lucky to be there. I remember our directors sitting us down and having us all introduce ourselves. We got personal about why we were here, everyone listened intently to what I (a freshman) had to say. I remember feeling as if I had found a family in this new unfamiliar place. This memory stays with me because it is a reflection of my experience at Rocky. Being apart of a family and never feeling small.
Riley Ellis, did not submit a profile
Humanities
Emily Pearson, child of Greg and Angie Pearson, plans to attend Black Hawk College for associates then go to Texas to continue my nursing degree
Top 3 achievements: Charles O. Austin award recipient, being selected to be a National Society of High School Scholars member, and being in the top 10% of my class all four years of high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is having to learn the second half of my junior year and my whole senior year behind a computer screen due to being in the middle of a pandemic. This year has been a big learning experience for everyone, including teachers. It hasn't been easy but with the support of my teachers and family, I have really gotten through this. I came out on the other side feeling like my academic abilities are stronger than before. All the teachers have been so understanding and supportive of their students, seeing the teachers go above and beyond has really motivated me to do better and finish my senior year strong. Although this year has not been what I expected my ¨normal¨ senior year to be, I wouldn't trade it for another year. I will remember this new Covid-style classroom learning experience forever!
Aex Kaalberg, did not submit a profile.
Leadership
Kyle Gant, child of Gail and Bryon Gant, plans to attend Scott Community College
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society Member, and Captain of the varsity wrestling team
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will always remember is freshman English class. We were reading "Romeo and Juliet" and Mrs. Parer told us to read it with more passion. Mrs. Parer startled us and jumped on top of her desk and read aloud one of the scenes from the play. The class laughed and was amazed of her acting skills but it taught me something different. It showed me how to have confidence and pushed me to not care what other people think me. This has pushed me to be a leader in everything I do which includes Band, Soccer, Wrestling, and in the classroom. When I get insecure or down I think back to that moment to maybe inspire the people around me.
Calvin Banks, child of Charles Banks and Cara Banks, plans to attend University of Missouri
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society President, Pride of Rock Island Drum Major, and ILMEA All-State Musician (Trumpet)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will never forget is my U.S. Government class with Mr. Hains. I appreciate politics both in the U.S. and around the world, and this class gave me a chance to not only dive into politics but also look through multiple lenses on the political spectrum. Many queries were posed to question myself and my peers’ moral structures, ranging from far right views, to far left, and everything in between. This class taught me that certain people view certain issues, not because it is right or wrong, but because without contrasting views the right answers would never emerge. This class also taught me that it’s okay to question things that aren’t quite understandable and to solve those uncertainties in a civilized manner. And lastly, this class taught me to respect all individuals no matter the circumstances.
Math/Sciences
Lily Paw, child of Mo Dee and TaKaw Say, plans to Western Illinois University
Top 3 achievements: Top ten, Chamber Orchestra, and Charles O. Austin Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is when teachers did hands on activities for their lessons instead of just making the students take notes at their desk. I feel as though this way of teaching has more of a lasting effect. I learn better when I have a way to go back and think about something that I can relate it to. Plainly taking notes is boring for me and I usually do not take any information into my head most of the time. I love it when my teachers come up with fun activities that relates to the lesson that they want to teach. If there's one thing that has a long lasting memory it would be hands learning. Teachers providing examples on what they expect from me helps me be more successful with my work. Therefore, a classroom experience I will forever remember would be the lessons that I get to interact with others and teachers.
Macy O'Mary, child of Debbi O'Mary and Grady O'Mary plans to attend St. Ambrose University
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Charles O'Austin Scholar, Student Ambassador
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I'll always remember my AP Calculus class in my junior year. It is arguably one of the hardest classes offered and it was definitely one of the smallest. With only 14 students, it was one of the best combinations of students one could want with a teacher that made it even better. Everyday walking into my fourth period class I knew that I would learn as well as have fun. It was the perfect balance for a classroom learning experience: we all helped each other out, we studied for tests together, we had free time to work on other classes or just take a nap, and we were always greeted with a very energized hello from Mr. Catterton. Despite that class being challenging, it was one of my favorite classes I have ever taken because of the way we learned and the amazing people in it.
Vocational Education
Colton Sigel, child of Thom & Alicia Sigel, plans to attend Carthage College
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Four years Varsity Golf ( 2x All Conference ), four years Basketball ( All Conference ), and two years Baseball
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In 6th grade we had to do a wax museum and it was worth 70% of our overall grade. My person was James Naismith the inventor of basketball. I did a really good job on it and this taught me a really valuable lesson. This taught me to prepare and even study for test, projects, and big assignments. I couldn't just wing it and not prepare and I feel like that project helped me even to this day to prepare and study.
Natella Alieva, child of Elnara Alieva and Abdulla Aliev, plans to attend Midwest Technical Institute for Cosmetology program
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Girls club, and Tennis
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A Classroom learning experience I will remember forever happened in Freshman year English. Our teacher loved to do group activities and presentation, and one thing I hated the most was presenting. One day when we actually had to present I went up to her and asked if I can take a 0 but she didn’t take it, so I ended up presenting. I remember how nervous I was and how fast I read. My heart was beating fast , and I thought everyone was laughing at me but instead they were just listening. I hated my teacher for that, but later on in my life it helped me fight my anxiety for presenting and always thinking the worst of everything. I know she has helped a lot of students with anxiety. Now that’s something I won’t forget.
Young Journalist
JaRaya Carr, child of Terresha Akers and Jashar Carr, plans to attend Tennessee State University
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and Student Ambassador
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember my french class this year, as a senior. We are reading a book called Le Petit Prince means The Little Prince in English, it’s about a man who meets a little boy in a desert where his plane crashed, and he tells the story about the boy he meets. The story shows the little prince's life of him trying to make friends and see the reality of the real world. In chapter 21, which is a very long chapter compared to other chapters. The little prince meets a fox and the fox teaches him that he shouldn’t rely on looks and appearances, but look at people's hearts and get to know them. I believe that I judge people sometimes and never think about who they really are as people. This book opened my eyes to the possibility of people, It made me realize, people are great!
Jonathan Knuth, child of Ronald and Jennifer Knuth, plans to attend Augustana College
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Eagle Scout Rank, and Quad City Youth Symphony
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom experience that was most memorable, was AP Biology. The teacher made the topics interesting by providing hands-on activities, planning an educational trip, and a variety of collaborative labs. One activity that I enjoyed during our Cell Division unit was the use of magnets to show how cells divide and reproduce. These magnetic tools helped me make connections to the cell division cycle. At the beginning of the year, the class took a field trip to a Prairie. While exploring the Prairie, I applied what I had learned in the classroom from our unit about ecosystems and food chains. Working in small groups helped me keep actively engaged as we learned about the prairie habitat. During our lab portion of the course, I collaborated with my classmates as we used a microscope to discover more about cell DNA. AP Biology provided a variety of learning opportunities and fun memories.