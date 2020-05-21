Shannon Elliott

High School: Rock Island
Future Plans: Continue education in Criminal Investigations and Psychology while studying Martial Arts
Extracurriculars: Third Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, First Degree Black Belt in Hapkido
Favorite Quote: "They're gonna try to clip your wings, lock you up and make you, but they'll never cage your dreams, so fly away." - Set It Off, Tomorrow
Favorite Memory: The food fight the freshmen had near the end of freshmen year
Advice To Future Generations: Despite the boring nature of some opportunities, try new things that high school offers. It could lead to a life long interest.
Parents Names: Heather and Doug Elliott
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.