Shannon Elliott

High School: Rock Island

Future Plans: Continue education in Criminal Investigations and Psychology while studying Martial Arts

Extracurriculars: Third Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, First Degree Black Belt in Hapkido

Favorite Quote: "They're gonna try to clip your wings, lock you up and make you, but they'll never cage your dreams, so fly away." - Set It Off, Tomorrow

Favorite Memory: The food fight the freshmen had near the end of freshmen year

Advice To Future Generations: Despite the boring nature of some opportunities, try new things that high school offers. It could lead to a life long interest.

Parents Names: Heather and Doug Elliott

