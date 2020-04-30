{{featured_button_text}}
Solomon Gustafson

High School: Rock Island

Accomplishments: High honor roll all 4 years, starting varsity player, scholarship to college

Future Plans: Attend and play basketball at Quincy University

Extracurriculars: Basketball, frisbee golf, student ambassador

Favorite Memory: Winning the state farm classic tournament 2 years in row for basketball

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take it for granted

Parents Names: Amy and Adam

