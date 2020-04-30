Solomon Gustafson

High School: Rock Island
Accomplishments: High honor roll all 4 years, starting varsity player, scholarship to college
Future Plans: Attend and play basketball at Quincy University
Extracurriculars: Basketball, frisbee golf, student ambassador
Favorite Memory: Winning the state farm classic tournament 2 years in row for basketball
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take it for granted
Parents Names: Amy and Adam
