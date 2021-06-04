School: Rock Island High School
Future plans: I plan to attend Western Illinois University to study psychology to become a future pediatrician.
Accomplishments: Graduated high school
Extracurriculars: EAC (environmental action club)
Favorite quote: “You need to accept the fact that you’re not the best and have all the will to strive to be better than anyone you face.” – Roronoa Zoro
Favorite memory: Learning English
Advice to future generations: You have all the tools to become the person you want to be, you just need to know how to use them.
Parents' names: Plaw Thaw and Cherry San