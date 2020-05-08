Adam Baker II

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Accomplished mechanic in auto repair
Future Plans: Join Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters apprenticeship program
Extracurriculars: Working at the Moline Farm and Fleet
Favorite Quote: "That's Groovy!"
Favorite Memory: Adam said, "Hey this incense is no good it just keeps burning up." We asked him if he blows out the flame after it is lit. He said, "No, do you have to blow out the flame?" "Of course," we told him, "that's how it smokes . . . duh!"
Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head low and your feet moving.
Parents Names: Rachael Puig and Adam Baker
