Adam Baker II

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Accomplished mechanic in auto repair

Future Plans: Join Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters apprenticeship program

Extracurriculars: Working at the Moline Farm and Fleet

Favorite Quote: "That's Groovy!"

Favorite Memory: Adam said, "Hey this incense is no good it just keeps burning up." We asked him if he blows out the flame after it is lit. He said, "No, do you have to blow out the flame?" "Of course," we told him, "that's how it smokes . . . duh!"

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head low and your feet moving.

Parents Names: Rachael Puig and Adam Baker

