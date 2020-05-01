Alannagh Lee

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Finishing senior year with straight As throughout, getting her CPR license for ACC Early Childhood Class, being a camp volunteer councilor for epilepsy and keeping a job while volunteering at child sites.
Future Plans: To go to Black Hawk for the two-year Early
Childhood programs and then to transfer and finish at a four-year university to become an preschool teacher.
Extracurriculars: Drama club/theater
Favorite Quote: "Be the CHANGE, that you wish to see in the world"
Favorite Memory: I have so many memories that are my favorite in general, my favorite is hanging out with close friends and making memories.
Advice To Future Generations: Instead of dwelling on the past, look to the future, because time is truly very precious to not see the golden happiness in front of you.
Parents Names: Joshua and Crystal Lee
