{{featured_button_text}}
Alejandro Lopez

Alejandro Lopez

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Football and Baseball freshman year, Student of the Year senior year in Building Trades

Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University in Maccomb

Extracurriculars: Baseball, bags and hanging out with friends

Favorite Quote: "Can't slow down, got dreams to chase!"

Favorite Memory: When Alejandro was playing baseball for Colona, his hometown league, and we were in a tournament and he pitched an almost perfect game.

Advice To Future Generations: Study hard, do your best, go for your goals and you can achieve anything in life.

Parents Names: Michelle and Michael Strader

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments