Alejandro Lopez

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Football and Baseball freshman year, Student of the Year senior year in Building Trades
Future Plans: Attend Western Illinois University in Maccomb
Extracurriculars: Baseball, bags and hanging out with friends
Favorite Quote: "Can't slow down, got dreams to chase!"
Favorite Memory: When Alejandro was playing baseball for Colona, his hometown league, and we were in a tournament and he pitched an almost perfect game.
Advice To Future Generations: Study hard, do your best, go for your goals and you can achieve anything in life.
Parents Names: Michelle and Michael Strader
