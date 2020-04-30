{{featured_button_text}}
Andres Duran Diaz

Andres Duran Diaz

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: National Honor society, Spanish Honor Society, Presidential award.

Future Plans: To become a lawyer.

Extracurriculars: Student council, Spanish club, Link crew, and community service.

Favorite Quote: Stop saying I wish and instead I will.

Favorite Memory: Volunteering for toys for tots.

Advice To Future Generations: Make as many memories as you can. Cherish every moment. Hang in there, it will all be worth it.

Parents Names: Emiliano and Tara Vazquez

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments