{{featured_button_text}}
Angela Johnson

Angela Johnson

 242216

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Varsity softball starter, sophomore, junior and senior year; National Honor Society, senior year; top 10 percent of the class; Interact Club participant, all four years; Junior Rotarian, senior year

Future Plans: I plan to attend Black Hawk College for two years then transfer to a university

Extracurriculars: High School Softball, Travel Softball

Favorite Quote: "Watch your thoughts before they become your words. Watch your words before they become your actions. Watch your actions before they become your life."

Favorite Memory: Traveling south to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for a softball national tournament last summer and walking into the ocean with my teammates in our uniforms.

Advice To Future Generations: Never take for granted what you thought was right in front of you.

Parents Name: Chris Johnson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments