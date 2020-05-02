Angela Johnson

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Varsity softball starter, sophomore, junior and senior year; National Honor Society, senior year; top 10 percent of the class; Interact Club participant, all four years; Junior Rotarian, senior year
Future Plans: I plan to attend Black Hawk College for two years then transfer to a university
Extracurriculars: High School Softball, Travel Softball
Favorite Quote: "Watch your thoughts before they become your words. Watch your words before they become your actions. Watch your actions before they become your life."
Favorite Memory: Traveling south to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for a softball national tournament last summer and walking into the ocean with my teammates in our uniforms.
Advice To Future Generations: Never take for granted what you thought was right in front of you.
Parents Name: Chris Johnson
