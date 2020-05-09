High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Academic Achievement, Honor Roll, ACC Student of the Month, Soccer, Basketball all four years, Volleyball one year, All-Conference (soccer), All-Star All-Mention (soccer), Most Improved Player junior year by coaches and teammates (soccer), Sponsorship by Respect Abilities, volunteered at Black Hawk Area Special Ed in East Moline and Hand-and-Hand in Bettendorf, Interact Club, Student Council, Junior Rotarian
Future Plans: Attend Scott Community College and take Elementary Education then transfer to a university to get a master's in Elementary Education to work in a Kindergarten Classroom
Extracurriculars: Soccer, hanging out with friends, Atomic, bring around kids of all ages, being around and working with Special Education
Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." Lives by this quote in sports, school and just life in general.
Favorite Memory: Junior Prom and Homecoming week senior year. Also loved being in the ACC program at UT and in Early Childhood Education. Loved going to site and seeing students.
Advice To Future Generations: It goes by so fast so enjoy it while you have it because it could be gone just like that.
Parents Names: Jason Fix and Kay Fix
