Ariana Walton-Lambrecht

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Ranked in the top ten percent of class, National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar, Nominee for John Deere Special Recognition Award, Spanish National Honor Society, Optimist Club Scholarship Recipient

Future Plans: Attend the University of Illinois

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Link Crew, Hunger Drive, Habitat for Humanity, volunteer at Animal Aid No Kill Shelter, hanging with friends, playing video games

Favorite Quote: "Fight it, take the pain ignite it." or "Peace will win and fear will lose."

Favorite Memory: Any Twenty One Pilots concert

Advice To Future Generations: Quote from Rihanna, "Live your life."

Parents Names: La Tres Walton Lambrecht and Dave Lambrecht

