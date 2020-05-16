Ariana Walton-Lambrecht

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Ranked in the top ten percent of class, National Honor Society, Illinois State Scholar, Nominee for John Deere Special Recognition Award, Spanish National Honor Society, Optimist Club Scholarship Recipient
Future Plans: Attend the University of Illinois
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Link Crew, Hunger Drive, Habitat for Humanity, volunteer at Animal Aid No Kill Shelter, hanging with friends, playing video games
Favorite Quote: "Fight it, take the pain ignite it." or "Peace will win and fear will lose."
Favorite Memory: Any Twenty One Pilots concert
Advice To Future Generations: Quote from Rihanna, "Live your life."
Parents Names: La Tres Walton Lambrecht and Dave Lambrecht
