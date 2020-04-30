High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Brinley is a 2020 Senior at UTHS. She has been on Varsity Cross Country and Track and Field all 4 years and was All-Conference in both as well as a 3A Sectional and Regional qualifier. She participated in Diving for 2 years, NHS, Link Crew, helped on Student Council and Interact Club. She also is a volunteer firefighter.
Future Plans: She is close to a decision, but has not committed to a university. She plans to run Cross Country and Track at the college level, while studying Veterinarian Medicine.
Extracurriculars: She loves to ride her snowmobile in the U.P. (Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin), craft and play practical jokes. She volunteers when she can at the local road races and is a volunteer firefighter.
Favorite Quotes:
Sylvester Stallone: "Life is not about how hard of a hit you can give ... It's about how many you can take, and still keep moving forward."
Brinley Rodgers: "Follow my footsteps and see where I go"
Favorite Memory: Homecoming Week...
Advice To Future Generations: ALWAYS give it your all, you never know when it could be your last race or chance.
"You may see me struggle, but you will never see me quit," unknown
Parents Names: Justin and Windy Rodgers
