Brion Perkins

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Graduating, enlisting in the Armed Forces

Future Plans: Pursue a career in the field of Civil Engineering

Extracurriculars: Four-year football player, weight lifter

Favorite Quote: "When we are at the times of our lives, when we are battling with something, or struggles, whatever it may be, when we are at our highest point as well, when things are going really well, we want somebody to comfort us and be there for us and to say "well done." That's Jesus!" - Russell Wilson

Favorite Memory: First year of football playing flag football for the Rock Island rec league

Advice To Future Generations: Being selfish to benefit yourself isn't always bad.

Parents Name: Jessica Applegate

