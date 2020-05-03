Damian 'Alexander' Olvera

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Student of the Month Award for Auto Mechanics 2020, Teen Encounter Christ (TEC #329)
Future Plans: He has chosen to serve our Country and join the Army and become a wheeled vehicles mechanic.
Extracurriculars: Alex is an active member of Christ the King Church ii Moline. He is an animal lover and gentle giant. He worked at Subway or Village Inn during all four years of high school. He is extremely close with his 97-year-old great-grandmother, Vahalia Olvera, she has watched him grow from diapers to diplomas. He is adored and loved by his younger siblings and has an extra special bond with his little brother Abraham. Alex has owned many birds (animals all together I should say) and, currently, has two that are his babies. Alex is the light of his mother's eyes and the soul of his father. He has many people rooting him on and can't wait to see him succeed.
Favorite Quote: "This too shall pass" and "Let your intuition be your favorite super power"
Favorite Memory: When Alex would run around in my Grandma V's house super little playing his VCR Barney tapes, and he would know how to rewind and fast forward, he'd play that Barney tape over and over again. Love, Dad
It was my 31st birthday and Alex had bought two baby finches for his cage and family was over so we wanted to show them his new birds but little did we know when we all went down to his bedroom to see them the cage was open and they were gone. The next thing you know they start flying around the rafters and there's like 10 of us down there trying to catch the birds, Abraham was our culprit in the opening of the cage. It was safe to say Alex made sure to lock that cage door every day since. It is safe to say all said birds in this story were not harmed during this memory. - Ashley
Advice To Future Generations: No matter how flat the pancake there are two sides just like there are two sides to every story.
Remember this time is just an inch of your life enjoy the small things.
Everything happens for a reason, it really does
Grief is a real feeling don't ever justify this as a stage it is a real feeling
Only you create your own happiness, never rely on someone else to create it for you
Right and wrong is choice, choose wisely, as the butterfly affect is a real thing yo
Last but not least material things don't mean a thing to the dead, stay loyal, it's the only thing you'll take with you to the grave, your loyalty.
Parents Names: Damian (Ashley) Olvera and Stephanie Scrithfield
