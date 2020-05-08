Elizabeth Newberry

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Childcare, Skyline
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College for two years and then transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to major in Elementary Education and Minor in Photography
Extracurriculars: Skyline Yearbook
Favorite Quote: "Change your thoughts and you change the world."
Favorite Memory: Always the lunchroom
Advice To Future Generations: Never stop looking forward, always keep your head up and there are brighter days.
Parents Name: Angie Newberry
