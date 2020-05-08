{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Newberry

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Childcare, Skyline

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College for two years and then transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to major in Elementary Education and Minor in Photography

Extracurriculars: Skyline Yearbook

Favorite Quote: "Change your thoughts and you change the world."

Favorite Memory: Always the lunchroom

Advice To Future Generations: Never stop looking forward, always keep your head up and there are brighter days.

Parents Name: Angie Newberry

