Gabriella Thomas

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Graduating high school. Many times I wanted to quit, but kept going.
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and the transfer to University of Illinois in Chicago to pursue a Bachelors in Nursing.
Favorite Quote: "Shoot for the stars"
Favorite Memory: Senior year homecoming week and assembly
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy high school while you can and have fun.
Parents Name: Ciera Thomas
