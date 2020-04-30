{{featured_button_text}}
Gabriella Thomas

Gabriella Thomas

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Graduating high school. Many times I wanted to quit, but kept going.

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and the transfer to University of Illinois in Chicago to pursue a Bachelors in Nursing.

Favorite Quote: "Shoot for the stars"

Favorite Memory: Senior year homecoming week and assembly

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy high school while you can and have fun.

Parents Name: Ciera Thomas

