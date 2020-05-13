Gracie Forret

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, John Deere Harvester Award, Illinois State Scholar, Jr. Rotarian, Homecoming Court
Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College majoring in Elementary Education then transfer to Western Illinois University to eventually obtain a Master's Degree
Extracurriculars: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Student Council, Interact Club, Letterman's Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Foster's Voice Suicide Prevention and Awareness Club
Favorite Quote: "Catch you on the flippity-flip!" - Michael Scott
Favorite Memory: My final performance at the homecoming assembly.
Advice To Future Generations: Do as much as you can during high school, it goes way too fast.
Parents Names: Todd and Lesley Forret
