Gracie Forret

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, John Deere Harvester Award, Illinois State Scholar, Jr. Rotarian, Homecoming Court

Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College majoring in Elementary Education then transfer to Western Illinois University to eventually obtain a Master's Degree

Extracurriculars: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Student Council, Interact Club, Letterman's Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Foster's Voice Suicide Prevention and Awareness Club

Favorite Quote: "Catch you on the flippity-flip!" - Michael Scott

Favorite Memory: My final performance at the homecoming assembly.

Advice To Future Generations: Do as much as you can during high school, it goes way too fast.

Parents Names: Todd and Lesley Forret

