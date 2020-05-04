Jenna Fender

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Student Council, FCA, Interact Club, Link Crew, Prom Committee, Office Worker, Honor Roll all four years, John Deere Harvester Award, EMSSC Recognition Award, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement, Varsity Soccer Captain
Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University and play on the women's soccer team
Extracurriculars: Played soccer at UT and played club soccer at both EMSSC and Q-C Rush. Freshman year played basketball at UT and various club teams
Favorite Quote: "Keep working even when no one is watching" - Alex Morgan
Favorite Memory: Being in the student section at the basketball and football games, Homecoming week and the dances
Advice To Future Generations: Join as many clubs and sports teams as you can because you never know when they might be cut short.
Parents Names: Dan and Justine Fender
