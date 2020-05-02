Julianna Reyes-Mohr

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Western Big 6 All-Conference Outstanding Academic Achievement
Future Plans: To continue volleyball at Black Hawk College and major in business
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Fellowship Of Christian Athletes, Student Council, Fosters Voice
Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of shots you don't take"
Favorite Memory: Having a huge win on senior night for basketball and taking home the W
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take what you have for granted because it could be taken from you in an instant.
Parents Name: Emily Mohr
