Julianna Reyes-Mohr

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Western Big 6 All-Conference Outstanding Academic Achievement

Future Plans: To continue volleyball at Black Hawk College and major in business

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Fellowship Of Christian Athletes, Student Council, Fosters Voice

Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of shots you don't take"

Favorite Memory: Having a huge win on senior night for basketball and taking home the W

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take what you have for granted because it could be taken from you in an instant.

Parents Name: Emily Mohr

