Kalista Merrill

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Secretary of Interact Club and Volleyball Team Captain.

Future Plans: Attend Monmouth College and pursue degree in Child Psychology/Behavioral Analyst.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball for UT and No Limits Volleyball Club in Sterling, Illinois.

Favorite Quote: "Set your goals high, and don't stop til you get there." - Bo Jackson

Favorite Memory: Collecting food for the Hunger Drive with friends.

Advice To Future Generations: Try to participate in as many school activities as possible. It will make your high school career more fun and meaningful.

Parents Names: Kelly and Robert Merrill

