Kalista Merrill

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Secretary of Interact Club and Volleyball Team Captain.
Future Plans: Attend Monmouth College and pursue degree in Child Psychology/Behavioral Analyst.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball for UT and No Limits Volleyball Club in Sterling, Illinois.
Favorite Quote: "Set your goals high, and don't stop til you get there." - Bo Jackson
Favorite Memory: Collecting food for the Hunger Drive with friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Try to participate in as many school activities as possible. It will make your high school career more fun and meaningful.
Parents Names: Kelly and Robert Merrill
