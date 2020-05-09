{{featured_button_text}}

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Student of the Month for Fire Science, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Cadet of the Year for Hampton Fire Department

Future Plans: Become an Paramedic and full-time Firefighter

Extracurriculars: Swimming, Tennis, Interact Club, Fosters Voice, Student Council, FCA, Link Crew, Cadet for Hampton Fire Department, works at Hurts Donuts

Favorite Quote: "Live the life you will remember." - Avicii

Favorite Memory: Fire science field trip

Advice To Future Generations: Be kind to everyone.

Parents Names: Stephanie and Mark White

