High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Student of the Month for Fire Science, National Honor Society, Junior Rotarian, Cadet of the Year for Hampton Fire Department
Future Plans: Become an Paramedic and full-time Firefighter
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Tennis, Interact Club, Fosters Voice, Student Council, FCA, Link Crew, Cadet for Hampton Fire Department, works at Hurts Donuts
Favorite Quote: "Live the life you will remember." - Avicii
Favorite Memory: Fire science field trip
Advice To Future Generations: Be kind to everyone.
Parents Names: Stephanie and Mark White
