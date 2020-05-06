{{featured_button_text}}
Kylee Johnson

Kylee Johnson

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Receiving CNA license junior year

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk for two years and then transfer to a four year university to study Neonatal Nursing

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading

Favorite Quote: "Don't underestimate yourself."

Favorite Memory: Senior Night performance

Advice To Future Generations: Do something today that your future self will thank you for doing.

Parents Names: Heather Kurtenbach and William Johnson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments