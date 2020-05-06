Kylee Johnson

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Receiving CNA license junior year
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk for two years and then transfer to a four year university to study Neonatal Nursing
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading
Favorite Quote: "Don't underestimate yourself."
Favorite Memory: Senior Night performance
Advice To Future Generations: Do something today that your future self will thank you for doing.
Parents Names: Heather Kurtenbach and William Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.