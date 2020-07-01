{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Gerardo

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Illinois State Scholar

Future Plans: Attend Loyola University in Chicago BS and study Molecular Biology on a Pre-Med track

Extracurriculars: Latinos Unidos Y Amigos, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Key Club, Panther Press

Favorite Quote: "If you think you can or you can't, you're right."

Advice To Future Generations: Keep going even if it feels tough. You are stronger than you think. Also, don't forget to take a breath and have some fun. High school is important, but it isn't life or death.

Parents Name: Laura Perez

