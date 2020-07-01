Laura Gerardo

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Illinois State Scholar
Future Plans: Attend Loyola University in Chicago BS and study Molecular Biology on a Pre-Med track
Extracurriculars: Latinos Unidos Y Amigos, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Key Club, Panther Press
Favorite Quote: "If you think you can or you can't, you're right."
Advice To Future Generations: Keep going even if it feels tough. You are stronger than you think. Also, don't forget to take a breath and have some fun. High school is important, but it isn't life or death.
Parents Name: Laura Perez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.