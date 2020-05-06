{{featured_button_text}}
Lexia Manske

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Skyline Yearbook for two years

Future Plans: Attend MTI Cosmetology

Favorite Memory: Meeting new people and creating relationships

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let what people say get to you.

Parents Name: Ginny Manske

