Lexia Manske

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Skyline Yearbook for two years
Future Plans: Attend MTI Cosmetology
Favorite Memory: Meeting new people and creating relationships
Advice To Future Generations: Don't let what people say get to you.
Parents Name: Ginny Manske
