Madison Hamilton

Madison Hamilton

 Mandi Elder

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Played softball for 12 years

Future Plans: Study Law and Cosmetology

Favorite Quote: "People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do." – Rob Siltanen

Favorite Memory: Softball games and summer nights with my family and friends

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up on your dreams, if you put your heart, soul, and mind into it you can achieve anything you want! Also don't take life for granted and always try to see the best in people.

Parents Names: Jessica Hamilton and Daniel Spinks

