Madison Hamilton

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Played softball for 12 years
Future Plans: Study Law and Cosmetology
Favorite Quote: "People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do." – Rob Siltanen
Favorite Memory: Softball games and summer nights with my family and friends
Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up on your dreams, if you put your heart, soul, and mind into it you can achieve anything you want! Also don't take life for granted and always try to see the best in people.
Parents Names: Jessica Hamilton and Daniel Spinks
