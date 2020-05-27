Makayla Phillips

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Certifications in Department of Family Services, SBS/ Traumatic Brain Injury, SIDS/ SUID/AAP, Early Childhood Development Student of the Month
Future Plans: Study Kinesiology and Physical Training for D1 Athletes/Medical Field
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Key Club, UTHS Suicide Awareness and Prevention Club, Junior Rotarian, Varsity Cheerleader for Football and Basketball
Favorite Quote: "She remembered who she was and the game changed" - Lalah Delia
Favorite Memory: Football games. I really bonded with my class and cheer family through the years and I’ll remember all the laughs, tears and cheers forever.
Advice To Future Generations: Truly to have fun and be the best person you can be. Be nice to everyone and be helpful and caring to others, because everyone notices a kind soul. Live your best life, smile and wake up everyday with a positive and hard working mindset. It really does go by fast, so absorb every moment.
Parents Names: Robert and Mireya Ohms
