{{featured_button_text}}
Makayla Phillips

Makayla Phillips

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Certifications in Department of Family Services, SBS/ Traumatic Brain Injury, SIDS/ SUID/AAP, Early Childhood Development Student of the Month

Future Plans: Study Kinesiology and Physical Training for D1 Athletes/Medical Field

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Key Club, UTHS Suicide Awareness and Prevention Club, Junior Rotarian, Varsity Cheerleader for Football and Basketball 

Favorite Quote: "She remembered who she was and the game changed" - Lalah Delia

Favorite Memory: Football games. I really bonded with my class and cheer family through the years and I’ll remember all the laughs, tears and cheers forever.

Advice To Future Generations: Truly to have fun and be the best person you can be. Be nice to everyone and be helpful and caring to others, because everyone notices a kind soul. Live your best life, smile and wake up everyday with a positive and hard working mindset. It really does go by fast, so absorb every moment.

Parents Names: Robert and Mireya Ohms

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments