Mariela Rojo

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Nomination for John Deere Awards, all As and Bs, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and be a Teacher
Extracurriculars: Babysitting children
Favorite Quote: "Only you can control your future" - Dr. Seus
Favorite Memory: My last homecoming, enjoyed every single part of it
Advice To Future Generations: Anything is possible as long as you set yourself to it.
Parents Names: Luz and Martin Rojo
