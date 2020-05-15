{{featured_button_text}}
Mariela Rojo

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Nomination for John Deere Awards, all As and Bs, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College and be a Teacher

Extracurriculars: Babysitting children

Favorite Quote: "Only you can control your future" - Dr. Seus

Favorite Memory: My last homecoming, enjoyed every single part of it

Advice To Future Generations: Anything is possible as long as you set yourself to it.

Parents Names: Luz and Martin Rojo

