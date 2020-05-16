{{featured_button_text}}
Mason Brown

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years, Top Ten Percent, NHS

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College on full scholarship and major in Business

Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball

Favorite Memory: Freshman year baseball ride home from Macomb

Parents Names: Nicholas and Katie Short

