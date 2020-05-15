{{featured_button_text}}
Moussa Dego

Moussa Dego

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Got a really good grade that I wanted, improved my English skill level, got my driver's license, made a lot of friends

Future Plans: Continue my education, graduate from college, go to university and start planning for my dream jobs

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Track

Favorite Quote: "Always be yourself, and don't let anything stand against you or stop you cause you're strong for yourself and can decide whether it is better for you or not."

Favorite Memory: All the activities in Athletic PE class, fun and games in Mrs. Erickson class, the guest speaker in health class and the shoe box project that I did was also really awesome and I will never forget about it.

Advice To Future Generations: Always be nice, kind, respectful and especially never give up, always follow your dreams no matter what because you deserve it.

Parents Name: Anam Kourfangah

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments