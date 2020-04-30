{{featured_button_text}}
Nicodemus LaRoche

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Symphonic band--principal percussionist; marching band--section leader; drums for musical; Tri M Society; National Honor Society; John Deere Award; Presidential Academic Achievement Award; John Phillip Sousa Award

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College for two years, transfer to a university, then go to a school for veterinary medicine.

Extracurriculars: Band, marching band, musical, Tri M Society, National Honor Society

Parents Names: Jan LaRoche

