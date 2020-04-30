Nicodemus LaRoche

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Symphonic band--principal percussionist; marching band--section leader; drums for musical; Tri M Society; National Honor Society; John Deere Award; Presidential Academic Achievement Award; John Phillip Sousa Award
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College for two years, transfer to a university, then go to a school for veterinary medicine.
Extracurriculars: Band, marching band, musical, Tri M Society, National Honor Society
Parents Names: Jan LaRoche
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.