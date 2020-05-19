{{featured_button_text}}
Peyton Pustelnik

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Volleyball Team Captain three-years, Childcare Student of the Month, Varsity Volleyball for three-years, Top 10 percent, Honor Roll all four years, Presidential Award, John Deere Award

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in Elementary Education and minor in Special Education

Extracurriculars: Interact Club, Junior Rotarian, Student Council, Volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Youth Group, Silvis Food Pantry, National Honor Society, Letterman’s Club, Link Crew

Favorite Quote: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."

Favorite Memory: Being on Homecoming Court with all of my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Take time to know yourself.

Parents Names: Mark and Tracey Pustelnik

