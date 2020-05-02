High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Captain of the football team, built houses in building trades, part of the IJAG program and helped with the Junior Panthers football program
Future Plans: Undecided
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite Quote: "It is what it is!"
Favorite Memory: Winning Homecoming King
Advice To Future Generations: Hussle hard or go home
Parents Names: Cassandra and Royce Arnold
