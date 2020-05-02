{{featured_button_text}}
Royce Arnold

Royce Arnold

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Captain of the football team, built houses in building trades, part of the IJAG program and helped with the Junior Panthers football program

Future Plans: Undecided

Extracurriculars: Football

Favorite Quote: "It is what it is!"

Favorite Memory: Winning Homecoming King

Advice To Future Generations: Hussle hard or go home

Parents Names: Cassandra and Royce Arnold

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments