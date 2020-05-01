{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy Rogers Jr.

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Played football all four years and was a member of IJAG for two.

Future Plans: He plans to go to Clarke University to continue his football career and major in communications.

Extracurriculars: IJAG

Favorite Quote: "To be or not to be"

Favorite Memory: Becoming team captain and being in the newspaper

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard at your craft no matter what gets thrown your way and you will succeed.

Parents Names: Lashunda and Timothy Rogers

