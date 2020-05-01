Timothy Rogers Jr.

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Played football all four years and was a member of IJAG for two.
Future Plans: He plans to go to Clarke University to continue his football career and major in communications.
Extracurriculars: IJAG
Favorite Quote: "To be or not to be"
Favorite Memory: Becoming team captain and being in the newspaper
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard at your craft no matter what gets thrown your way and you will succeed.
Parents Names: Lashunda and Timothy Rogers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.