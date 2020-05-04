{{featured_button_text}}
Tylaunt Smith

Tylaunt Smith

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Four years of high school with passing grades

Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College pursuing Criminal Justice

Extracurriculars: Likes to play basketball and loves to bowl and he is a gamer

Favorite Quote: "Treat others as u want to be treated."

Advice To Future Generations: Stay in school.

Parents Name: Tolonda Smith

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments