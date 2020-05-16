Tyler Belan

High School: United Township
Accomplishments: Lead Drum Major of the Marching Panthers, three-time All-District Musician
Future Plans: Major in Political Science at Wartburg College
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Track, Musical Pit
Favorite Memory: Last home football game of senior year. We had a great run of our show and it was the most fun I've ever had in the band.
Advice To Future Generations: Talent will only get you so far, work hard if you want to reach your potential.
Parents Names: Jeff and Holly Belan
