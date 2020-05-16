{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Belan

Tyler Belan

High School: United Township

Accomplishments: Lead Drum Major of the Marching Panthers, three-time All-District Musician

Future Plans: Major in Political Science at Wartburg College

Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Track, Musical Pit

Favorite Memory: Last home football game of senior year. We had a great run of our show and it was the most fun I've ever had in the band.

Advice To Future Generations: Talent will only get you so far, work hard if you want to reach your potential.

Parents Names: Jeff and Holly Belan

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments