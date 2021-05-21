Academics
Allison Antolik, child of Evan and Dawn Antolik, plans to attend Western Illinois University
Top 3 achievements: All-State Orchestra (flute), Valedictorian, National Merit Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? While not in a traditional classroom, the most memorable learning experience I have had was leadership in my high school's marching band program. Throughout my junior and senior years I was given hands on leadership experience that was combined with my passion for band. As the flute section leader, I learned how to balance the qualities of a good leader by listening to my group's input while still keeping them on task. I also learned how to build on the principles of my previous leaders by sharing and expanding on them to a new group of people. This ability to lead is one that I know will be essential to my future, and I am extremely grateful for the chance I was given.
Lucy Buzea, child of Tracy and Michael Buzea, plans to attend Augustana College
Top 3 achievements: Tennis, Key Club, and Marching Band
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I was very relieved with the way my teachers handled remote/hybrid learning. All of them made it to where it was still very interesting and easy to access. Our course material was also adjusted because of the lack of in class time, and I greatly appreciate that.
The Arts
Cassandra Higgs, child of Dawn and Jerry Higgs, plans to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
Top 3 achievements: I play bass in a local band, President's Award and a Cutting Edge award for a painting I had submitted in the Quad City Metro Arts gallery.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I'll always remember the challenge brought to me in my AP Art classroom. Even with the restrictions, I was challenged to think of new ideas and develop my style.
Aiden Zoller, child of David Jones and Cindy Zoller, plans to attend Augustana College
Top 3 achievements: I auditioned for and made the All State band, I got a perfect score and best of room for my flute solo at contest my junior year, and I have been in the top 10 for multiple years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the day when in physics class the teacher brought out an electrostatic generator, and we tested it out by sending a shock around the whole class. A few friends and I then tested the same thing but with a loop of three people, and jumped because of the stronger shock.
Humanities
Joseph Ross, child of Charles and Evelyn Ross, plans to attend Western Illinois University
Top 3 achievements: Making Top 10 this year, John Deere Harvester Works award, and departmental award for English
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I can’t think of one specific moment, but throughout the last three years, having been a part of the critical thinking program, I’ve been able to be a part of many great discussions where we encourage each other and learn together
Neida Márquez, child of Jose Joel and Hilda Leticia Márquez, plans to attend Augustana College
Top 3 achievements: John Deere Harvester Award, Modern Language (Spanish) Award, and President's Award for Educational Excellence
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I will never forget is getting back the first essay I wrote freshman year. I had a teacher who was very honest with me about the mistakes I made and I realized I did not know how to write an essay, but she also gave me very valuable advice and by the end of the year one of my essays was being used as an example in class. Then when I was in her class again junior year I received an A+ on my last essay. Not only did I become a much stronger writer, I also learned how to take criticism and persevere. Although this teacher’s class was challenging, I found it was also my favorite because I had to work hard to earn a good grade.
Leadership
Daslah Geadeyan, child of Richard Gaye Nancy Geadeyan, plans on attending college.
Top 3 achievements: All-Conference Basketball, All-Conference Football
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I remember being in Mr. Welch's classroom, and the topic we were studying was kind of hard for me to comprehend so it made it hard for me to do homework study, and do good on the tests and quizzes. So he taught something that made it a little easier for me, and the simple tip went a long way because I still use it now
Jade Hunter, child of Sheena Hunter, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: John Deere Harvester award , Broke girls high-jump record, All-Metro for basketball, volleyball, and track.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will forever remember having my high school track and field coach as a teacher in middle school. She is the reason I am where I am today. In middle school she always wanted me to try the high jump but I always refused. When I got to the high school level she was the jumps coach and finally got me to fold and do it . In that same year I jumped state qualifying and made it to state as a freshman. Then I broke the school record my sophomore year and made it to state again . Then my junior year got cancelled by covid-19 and here I am now committed to University of Iowa as a high jumper in my senior year. I learned to try new things because I have nothing to lose but everything to gain.
Math/Sciences
Niah Tyler, child of Maryann and Theodore Tyler, plans to attend Augustana College
Top 3 achievements: John Deere recognition award, Illinois state scholar, and social studies departmental award scholarshi
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I remember working on a mouse trap powered car in Mr. King’s physics class. It is the hardest project I’ve ever had to do. On testing days, my car continued to fail and I almost lost hope. Mr. King continued to push me and I continued to improve on the project. In the end, I got the car to work and got an A on the project. It was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had.
Jandi Varble, child of Kari Varble and Randy Varble, plans to attend Black Hawk College and transfer to Western Illinois to major in Accounting
Top 3 achievements: Ranked in top 10, Honor Roll, and John Deere Harvester Works Recognition Award
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember all the fun projects we did in the critical thinking program. Some of them include making our own short movie over information we have learned from the school year, acting out a play, and making a presentation for an ethical dilemma that our world is currently facing.
Vocational
Kayla Dorn, child of Wendy Wenskunas and Jeff Dorn, plans to attend Eastern Nazarene College
Top 3 achievements: Academic Achievement award for the vocational/career department, leader of fosters voice suicide awareness club, and 1st team all-area for varsity soccer
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Learning how to communicate well with the kids at the daycare from my Childhood Education Class was a bright spot in my high school career. Teaching a child is probably one of the most rewarding things you can ever do in this life.
Reid Murphy, child of Jeff and Shelly Murphy, plans to attend Black Hawk College, Mechanical Engineering and Baseball
Top 3 achievements: DAR Award, John Deere Harvester award, Business Winner
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Being in Gym class and playing kickball in the small gym, we were separated into two teams and started playing. Whenever we think there is a controversial call we asked the teacher and his answer every time was federation, meaning the teacher is always right in that situation and do not argue with him.
Young Journalist
Calli Godwin, child of Kellie Godwin, Bruce Godwin and Alison Guldenzopf, plans to attend Monmouth College
Top 3 achievements: Top ten of class all four years of high school, Top ten percent of students in IL, and NHS for three years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I will always remember is how the teachers in the community can make you feel special, so many of them are dedicated to their work. It amazes me some of the ways they make class more exciting and interesting. One specific memory I will always have is the studies program at UT. Every teacher in that program pushes their students as well as lets them be creative in their work. They never fail to make class fun and class discussions are the most comfortable conversations I have over controversial topics. Another specific teacher I would like to recognize is Señora Rio. She cares about her students so much and made learning Spanish fun and exciting. The effort she puts into her work is contagious and uplifting. If you’re having a bad day, her Spanish class will put a smile on your face no matter what.
Jonas Ortiz, no profile submitted