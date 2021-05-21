Academics
Anne Tulley, child of Brian Tulley and Deb Tulley, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: Varsity Captain of Volleyball and Academic All State Senior Year, Governors Scholar 2021, and Girls State nominee (2020)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget sitting in my junior high classes not understanding. Not only what we were learning, but also how it was being taught. Simply being told something and writing it down was not helping me learn. It wasn’t until my sophomore year history class that I realized the specific type of learning I had been seeking. I realized that I need an inclusive discussion style rather than just an information overload without explanation. In this history class we would learn about things, take notes, but actually have conversations about what we were taking notes on. Now, when I was taking my tests I didn’t need the word banks, or the formulas given to me, because I could remember our conversations, and what we were taking notes on. Without this class, I don’t know if my love for school and learning would have continued to grow.
The Arts
Zachary Weih, child of Michael and Carena Weih, plans to attend St. Ambrose University
Top 3 achievements: Six year member of the Musical program, All State Choir 2020, ACDA National Honor Choir Member
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In the 5th grade I was walking to the drinking fountain when I was stopped by our choir director, Mrs. Kerr. She told me that she had noticed I had I very nice voice and asked if I was interested in joining choir. I was surprised to say the least. I didn't even know how to spell choir, let alone comprehend what it was or what it entailed. Nevertheless I agreed to show up a little early to school certain days to practice. Since then I have become an all state singer and have participated in choirs at the national level. I can earnestly say that one teachers belief in me sparked a love for singing that has persisted and grown ever since.
Humanities
Ethan Wilhelm, child of Adam and Rebecca Wilhelm, plans to enroll in an Apprenticeship Program
Top 3 achievements: 3.8 GPA, National Honor Society, and lettered every year in golf
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of my favorite classes (where many memories have been made) is in our newly constructed greenhouse. Just recently we had a dilemma with our coleus plant’s leaves wilting and dying. After close examination, we soon learned that our plants were being taken over by these small, white, bugs. We found these bugs were pests called soil mites. Soil mites survive in moist, warm soil to which our greenhouse provided ideal conditions. We had to wipe and spray down each coleus plant with a solution of water, Dawn dish soap, and alcohol regularly. We also had to cut down the water supply that the coleus were receiving, to dry-out their living conditions in hopes of eliminating them. After the first week, the plants looked tough, but we didn't give up. After about of month of diligent care, our labors paid off. The coleus flourished because of our green thumbs! Thankfully, we were able to save our coleus just in time for our greenhouse community sale.
Leadership
Chase Knoche, did not supply a profile.
Math/Sciences
Sydney Boeckmann, child of Mark Boeckmann, plans to attend Kirkwood Community College
Top 3 achievements: 4.0 GPA, President of the Class of 2021, and Secretary of the National Honor Society
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will always remember would be when someone who had previously struggled with a certain subject or concept finally understands it. No matter how hard or easy school is for any of us, everyone has experienced this at least once. It was always interesting to me to see how different learning is for everyone. I love to see the lightbulb go off in peoples heads and am proud to say that sometimes I helped my classmates get to that point. It's a very satisfying feeling for both the student and the teacher leaving them both feeling extremely accomplished. Along with this, I enjoy seeing those who do understand a certain concept helping those who are still struggling. It's very comforting to see how much we as friends and classmates want to help each other further ourselves and become smarter and stronger as people.
Vocational Education
Austin Henning, child of Kayla Henning and Blaine Henning, plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and major in Agriculture Business
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, FFA Iowa Degree, and Honorable Mention All-State Basketball
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I took an agriculture economics and agriculture business class in my 2020 school year. These classes opened my eyes to a wide variety of opportunity in my future years of the work force. While taking this class I was able to see the economic side of raising cattle, marketing corn, and overall a side of agriculture that I have not seen in my years of helping on the family farm.
Young Journalist
Amanda Ganzer, child of Jay and Shelly Ganzer, plans to attend Clinton Community College
Top 3 achievements: Two year member of the high school National Honor Society (NHS), President of the high school organization Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for two years (4 years total as an officer), and a recipient of a Paul B. Sharar Foundation scholarship (through EICC).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember the fun that I had on yearbook ad sales trips with my classmates and advisor Mrs. Linville. Earlier this spring we went to DeWitt to visit local businesses to sell ad spaces in our yearbook. On our trip we ate lunch at Hall of Fame and had ice cream at Cups and Cones, which made it even more enjoyable. All and all, it was a nice day to be on a field trip with the yearbook staff.