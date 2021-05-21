Academics
Hagen Walker, child of Chase Walker and Deidra Walker, plans to attend Utah State University.
Top 3 achievements: Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Trigraduate (High school, Associates of Science, Associates of Liberal Arts), Presidential Scholarship at USU, 4.0 GPA.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Walking into it, I already knew my dual graduate Composition course was going to be difficult. Year after year, as my friends took the course, the result was always the same resounding negative. Then it was my turn to start Composition I. My class submitted our first essays-confidently; none of us were prepared for what was to come. Our grades posted and we all checked, fearful of what was waiting. A bold glaring C. This was far from my typical A. Group chats filled with notifications as everyone saw their grades and started panicking. Fortunately, by the end of the term, many of us were able to save our grades and I was able to relax as my GPA was saved. We were left humbled, realizing life is hard, no one is perfect. But, as we climbed back up we also discovered the importance of perseverance, hard-work, and defeat.
Julian Swain, child of Lonni Swain and Jerry Swain, plans to attend St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: 4.0 GPA, Historian for National Honors Society, Completed 40+ Volunteer Hours.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I’ve had many unique learning experiences during my time in high school. Among them would have to be when I was taking Environmental Science. It was at the start of the pandemic, so my classes had been moved to an online format. While online-learning contrasted with what I was used to, my teacher did everything she could to make sure we were still engaged and enjoyed what we were doing. There were some difficult concepts to learn, but we got to use many real-life scenarios to help us understand what we were learning. We participated in labs and even got to design and conduct our own experiments--I chose to find ways to cut down on energy consumption in an average household. This class in general was a learning curve for everyone in more ways than one, but for me it helped me become more flexible and prepared for the future.
The Arts
Andrew Savely, child of Cindy and Micheal Savely, plans to attend Scott Community college and then hopefully transfer to DePaul in Chicago to pursue a future in High School Choir Education.
Top 3 achievements: Becoming a Dance Captain in Show Choir, Being a drum major for Marching band for the past two years, Playing Mr. Memory in a great cast of actors in "The 39 Steps"
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My junior year during one of our Show Choir Rehearsals during the week before our first performance the whole group got into a circle on stage and sang one of our songs as loud as we could towards each other. When we were done singing our voices resonated throughout the whole auditorium for about half a minute with sung a nice ring. The sound that we produced will stick with me forever.
Casey Scott, child of Robin Scott and Dan Scott, plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: "Iowa Thespians Elected as a State Thespian Officer and served the longest term of any student in the organization's history; One Theatre Movement - Worked with State Leaders across the country to develop an online ""festival"" at the beginning of quarantine; and All-State chorus twice and once as an alternate.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The classroom experiences that I'll never forget always began from a place of wonder. Whether I wanted to learn more about something we had discussed in class, or was just curious about something I had discovered on the side, my best learning always occurred after a big, fat question mark. Further, though I am pursuing social sciences at the University of Iowa, I learned just as much from my STEM classes as a result of my favorite punctuation: the question mark.
Humanities
Emma Davis, child of Nicolle Davis and AJ Davis, plans to attend Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Becoming a member of my school's chapter of National Honors Society, becoming a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, and participating at the varsity level in basketball for four years and golf for three.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My English classes taught me that I could be a writer. My math and science classes helped me discover where my passions lie. Yet it was the book club that I was a part of most of my time in high school that really stands out. Although the novels we read were fiction, they were about very real and prevalent issues that pertain to our society today. It's because of this club that my eyes are open wider and I have more awareness of the social and racial injustices and inequalities that plague our country. I will forever remember this experience because it has forever changed my view of my country and my community around me.
Sophia Heller, child of Julie and Guy Heller, plans to attend University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Governor's Scholar Award, my completion of 120 Service Hours, my work with Auditor Moritz on the North Voter Registration Day.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget the lessons learned in my AP Government class. The first lesson I learned upon walking into the classroom was the importance of an enlightened citizenry. We collectively discussed current events and about problems we saw in our government. Especially in today’s polarized political climate, it is a joy to take part in facilitated civil conversations with opposing sides, actually listening to each other. My most favorite memory was our unit about law and the judicial branch. It ignited a passion in me to study law and fight for others in the courtroom for their civil liberties. Because of the brilliant teachers I have had through my high school years I have sought to become a lawyer myself. My favorite supreme court case is Griswold v. Connecticut. The most important lesson I have learned from all my teachers was how to work with others no matter their views.
Allison Greenwood, child of Chris and Cinder Greenwood, plans on attending the University of Nebraska, Omaha.
Top 3 achievements: Earning my green cord for graduation(40+ volunteer hours), being in National Honor Society, and raising over $10,000 for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital through JOI Club.
A learning experience I’ll remember forever is the photography class I took my junior year. I love to do photography as a hobby, so it was a lot of fun to learn new skills when it comes to taking pictures and editing them. I did macro photography and did portraits on other classmates! I even got to have my photos at the Festival of Trees that year. We messed around with editing skills when it comes to Photoshop and enhancing the color. When it came to Photoshopping, we were supposed to put ourselves into a picture from the internet, so I added myself to the Avengers as Thor! Hands down one of the best classes I decided to take in high school.
Leadership
Jordan Colton, child of Jill and Chris Colton, plans on attending the University of Iowa (Business Management and Marketing).
Top 3 achievements: "1. Getting first place at the Iowa State Dance Championships. 2. Being chosen as a dance captain for varsity show choir (Northside Establishment) and varsity dance my junior and senior year. 3. Being inducted into National Honors Society and later becoming Treasurer."
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is from my freshman year, first day in chamber choir. I had only known our vocal director for a few weeks and was very nervous to attend this after school vocal group for the first time. I looked around me and everyone else was memorized and looking up for direction while I was buried in the sheet music. At this moment, Mr. Riewerts knew it was the perfect time to welcome me to the group. He called me out in front of everyone and asked why I wasn’t performing. If you know him, you know this was playful fun but I was so beyond embarrassed and my face turned bright red. But because of this experience I learned that although the drive to be competitive or performance ready throughout my extracurriculars is important, having fun with each other is what really makes the experience memorable.
Math/Sciences
Denise Moore, child of Denise Thorson, Elmer Thorson and Varian Moore, plans on attending the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Environmental Club, National Honors Society, Mentors in Violence Prevention.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is my experience with AP Biology online and in person. By far, this class was my favorite, and I learned many things that I still remember a year after. My professor Mrs. McCreery made this class an incredible experience for learning and growth, and I am so happy that I have had her as a teacher. At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, AP Biology got a lot more complicated. Online learning was hard to adjust to, especially during such a drastic time. However, this experience with online learning and AP Biology has shaped me as a person, and I continue to use the lessons that I learned from that time today. I want to thank all teachers who were understanding during this time, and I applaud all teachers who continue to change the world.
Skya Lau, child of Mark and Tracey Lau, plans on attending Liberty University.
Top 3 achievements: "Color guard captain, Dual grad, Science bowl member."
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? AP Calculus with Mrs. Buckley was one of those classes that eloquently combined actual learning with hilarious lesson tangent conversations. As a young sophomore in a class of juniors and seniors, I wasn’t at the middle of most of the shenanigans that went on. Instead, I was the quote-taker. Whether it was a walking race, argument for sprinkles being considered candy, spelling “if” backwards, or any number of other ridiculous things teenagers say when their brains are broken by math, I wrote it all down, including when Mrs. Buckley said, “This is the strangest year ever”, which back in 2018, I naively believed to be true. Even so, we all still managed to learn the material, and I realized this class was the first in which I’d found a long-awaited challenge. Thus, calculus is the class I forever remember being told, “The only thing you should ever quit is quitting.”
Vocational Education
Eleazar Valerio, child of Sylvia Reyes and James Reyes, plans on are to join a trade and hopefully own his own business down in the future.
Top 3 achievements: 1st at districts to go to state for wrestling, 1st team All-Metro Wrestling, and member of the Lulac 600 Council.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? "My most memorable moments in class are probably when my student built home teacher Mr. Peck talks to us about life. The reason why this is my most memorable is because we would talk about many things that will help me down the road. Not only was he educating us about things we will need to know about the future but he would also make us laugh while doing so. This is just one of the memorable moments that I have obtained through my years of high school."
Mason McDonnell, child of Matt McDonnell and Emily McDonnell, has a Trade Apprenticeship through Gabrilson.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Make a metal hand in Metals class with Mr. Zeismer.
Young Journalist
John Hiser, child of Scott and Amy Hiser, has enlisted in the U.S. Army.
Top 3 achievements: Lettered in Young Journalism. Cadet Sgt. Maj. of North MCJROTC. Four years of Cross Country.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? For me, quite surprisingly, it was giving my speeches in Speech class. The research I put into my work for the best and most convincing information I could use, the adrenaline rush from the anticipation of being next, to the surge in confidence and relief I would feel after walking away from my best speech yet. The whole class in general was enjoyable.
Max Revels, child of Jeri and Bill Revels, plans to attend a community college and then University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Head Photographer of Yearbook, Music Program, and Drama Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? So at the time of my sophomore year I was in a program call Dual Enrollment and one of my classes was psychology. Our topic of the day was what dreams meant. As class was slowing down I asked her a few questions about my dreams and as she was explaining something clicked in my head that I want to learn more about psychological issues. That day forward help lead me in the direction of what I would like to do with my life. As someone who has neurological and psychological issues I would want to get an education in Psychology through University of Iowa and would like to become a therapist and even a gender therapist.