Virus report

Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for tennis players to return to the world tours then he won't take it.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat he wouldn’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”
“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”
Djokovic spoke on Sunday. He and his wife Jelena, who have two children, have spoken previously against vaccinations.
No pay for Jeter: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.
The person said other members of the Marlins' executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn't specify the figures of the pay cuts.
Major League Baseball spring training was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. The start of the season, scheduled for March 26, has been indefinitely delayed.
Task force named: The Big Ten has announced the membership of its task force for emerging infectious diseases.
Chairing the group is Chris Kratochvil, the University of Nebraska medical center’s associate vice chancellor for clinical research and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics.
The task force was initially formed March 7 at the request of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. The group includes one representative from each of the Big Ten’s 14 member schools. Iowa’s representative is Edith Parker, dean of the university’s college of public health.
Dalton donates: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, J.J., have donated $150,000 to a local fund providing personal protective equipment for health care workers along with lab supplies to expand testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dalton, who has one year left on his contract with Cincinnati, told medical professionals in a video that “it’s a true honor for us to help support you all in this fight” by contributing to the University of Cincinnati Health Crisis Response Fund.
Newman’s father dies: Purdue University said the father of freshman men’s basketball player Brandon Newman has died of complications from the coronavirus.
Chicago police say 59-year-old officer Ronald Newman died early Friday. He was a decorated officer, with 137 awards in his 19 years on the force. Newman spent the bulk of his career in the department’s 4th District on the city’s South Side.
In a statement, Purdue said athletic department officials were “deeply saddened” by the death and have reached out to the Newman family.
PFL cancels season: The Professional Fighters League has canceled its upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to resume in spring 2021.
The mixed martial arts promotion was expected to begin competition in May. The competition format includes a regular season, a postseason and a championship event, making it unique in MMA. Last year, the promotion staged six regular-season events, three playoff events and a championship event on New Year’s Eve.
CEO Peter Murray says the PFL will pay its fighters a monthly cash stipend to help support them and their families throughout 2020.
NFL makes donations: The NFL and the Players Coalition are donating more than $3 million to seven areas significantly affected by the new coronavirus.
As part of the league's Inspire Change program, a donation of $3.05 million will be sent to health systems, individual hospitals, and nonprofit organizations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, and impacted regions of Florida and Louisiana.
Boeheim takes cut: Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim and football coach Dino Babers are taking voluntary pay cuts to help the university cope with the drain of financial resources due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Also taking the voluntary 10% pay cuts are women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman, men's lacrosse coach John Desko, and women's lacrosse coach Gary Gait.
Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the austerity moves in a letter Monday morning to students and faculty. He said the university has been hit with more than $35 million in unplanned expenses and unrealized revenue.
Arsenal players take cuts: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, his coaches and players have agreed to a 12.5% pay cut for the next year to help the club deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus.
No games have been played in the Premier League for six weeks and the competition is not likely to resume until at least June due to the national lockdown and social distancing.
Arsenal says the reduction in annual earnings by the players and coaches will take effect next month.
