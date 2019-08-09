There are often an alarming group of symptoms related to visual migraines (or migraine equivalents). Pounding and severe headaches usually come to mind when migraine is mentioned, but a whole host of visual perceptions can startle people, and may or may not be associated with headaches.
These visual experiences can be seen in one or both eyes and can last almost any length of time, but most commonly run in the 15- to 30-minute range. They also are seen with eyes opened or closed. The classic symptom is a semicircular arc of lightning-like streaks of white, silver or multicolored, and sometimes increasing in size over time. A kaleidoscope or rainbow effect has been frequently mentioned by migraine sufferers. Separate sparkles or dots of light can occur, much like an afterimage from a camera flash. Myriad colors or forms like bubbles, worms or bugs can be almost entertaining.
“Negative” visual sensations also are well-known with a graying or dimming of vision, and sometimes a complete black-out. Tunnel vision is a possibility. A partial visual field loss makes it difficult for a person to see well to the right side or the left side in both eyes.
Other symptoms are more perceptual. Sizes and distances of objects may be altered, much like what happens with convex mirrors or vehicle side rear-view mirrors. An object’s speed of movement may be difficult to discern, as well as its position. Some people say they feel as though they’re looking through a waterfall or cracked windshield.
Migraines may affect the motility system of the eyes, leading to transient double vision. This array of symptoms is not restricted just to migraines. Transient ischemic attacks, aneurysms, diabetes and other medical problems may present with similar visual phenomena. A cooperative evaluation, therefore, should be undertaken by an eye doctor and a regular physician or neurologist to rule out more serious neurological entities.
