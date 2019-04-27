Check out cars and meet and mingle with other fans of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Jerry’s Market with sell brats, too. The event is free.

