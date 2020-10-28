Volleyball becomes a passion for Lancers' McLaughlin

McLaughlin had an expanded role last season, moving to the outside and playing all six rotations. She finished with 223 kills and 209 digs.

But with the graduation of Kendall McNaull and Emma Powell, McLaughlin has been counted on for more than just production on the court this season.

“She’s had to step up and be a leader on our team,” VanEarwage said.

“Ella has such a fun personality. She’s goofy, always so positive and nothing really fazes her. She wants to come in and compete, do the best she can and make everyone else better.”

McLaughlin has 557 attacks this season, 213 more than any other player on the roster. With that many opportunities, errors are bound to happen.

"What is great about Ella, if she makes a mistake, it is like, 'OK, next one,'" VanEarwage said. "That is a great quality to have, especially with somebody we use and go to all the time."

Sports have been a significant part of her upbringing.

Her father, Dave, coaches football and basketball in the North Scott district. Her older brother, Nile, was a standout quarterback for the Lancers and is playing football at Wartburg College. Her younger brother, Tate, is in athletics.