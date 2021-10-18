Volleyball report

DURANT — It perhaps took longer than Durant co-head coaches Shannon Telsrow and Peyton Miedema would have liked, but their Wildcats are onto the next round of the Class 2A regionals following a five set victory over Columbus.
Though it went the distance, Durant dominated the sets it won, but would waver between dominant and shaky play, ultimately taking the match (25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-3).
"The nerves take away from our fundamentals," said Miedema. "We go from not being able to serve to our passing going crazy."
With Monday night's win at Durant High School, the home Wildcats secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs, where Region 6's top seed Wilton awaits. The sides will square off in that match on Wednesday in Wilton.
Isabelle DeLong led the charge for Durant (11-24), she ended with a match-high 17 kills on 28 attempts as Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing also enjoyed superb performance for the winning side.
Buesing and Head, both seniors, did a bit of everything for Durant. Beusing finished the match with 22 assists while also going for 13 kills, 11 aces and a handful of digs while her senior teammate, Head, chipped in 17 assists, eight kills and six aces as Durant had 25 scoring serves in total
"It feels overwhelming, in a good way," Head said. "It feels like we overcame our problem of not always coming back in a game. I thought we were able to do that and execute when we needed to."
Senior Kylie Schult's 14 digs led the match as well and Ally Happ added 13. Happ, a senior, has missed most of the season due to injury, but made it back to join Durant for the postseason.
Though facing a noticeable height disadvantage, Columbus (4-21) remained resilient. Columbus took the match five sets without ever leading by more than five.
That margin came on a couple different instances, that last of which came shortly after a Victoria Howell kill made it 16-11 in the third. Howell Columbus in kills with six and Sera Vela had seven assists in the loss.
With Columbus not forcing much of an issue at the net, serving played a huge role in the outcome of this match, and Durant's dozen aces went a long way in preserving the victory.
"Serve and serve receive is something we work on every single day," Telsrow said. "Some hitters don't always have a good night and we have to utilize those who are on. Isabelle, Shannon and Peyton were on tonight."
Class 3A
West Liberty 3, Washington 0: Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty needed less than an hour to dismantle Washington 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 in a regional quarterfinal.
The Comets (35-4) had 10 aces in the match, including three from setter Brooklyn Buysse. She also distributed 20 assists and compiled six kills. Macy Daufeldt led the offense with 10 kills.