Volunteers needed for Christmas bird count

You do not have to be an expert birder to participate in the field-party counts; you can help by driving, being an extra set of eyes and helping with the list, McKay said.

In the Quad-City region, there are 10 field-party counts in addition to the Quad-Cities proper. (See related item for locations.)

To count birds at your feeder, record the maximum number of each species you see at any one time on your day. You may count once or several times, but you should record only one maximum number. For example, if you see one cardinal at 10 a.m., two cardinals at noon and four at 2 p.m., your count for cardinals should be four. When you are done, mail your results to McKay, P.O. Box 452, Hampton, IL 61256.

To participate in the Quad-City feeder count, you must be located within a circle, the center of which is the Interstate 74 bridge and 15 miles in diameter. This is roughly the area between the Interstate 280 and Interstate 80 bridges and between I-80 north of Davenport and I-80 on the south of the Quad-Cities.

If you can help with either count, contact McKay at 309-235-4661 no later than Tuesday, Dec. 10. It is helpful to talk to counters ahead of time, he said.

