Votto single in ninth lifts Reds to 4-3 win over Cardinals

Joey Votto's single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right to send Akiyama sliding across the plate and extend his hitting streak to six games (9 for 20, .450) after sitting out three games.

"I wanted to be instinctive," Votto said. "I wasn't doing much thinking. Early in the season, I may have complicated some things. I think at times you have to let go."

The Cardinals had loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas to escape.

"I saw Tyler miss a pitch he fouled right back," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "He kind of made some tough pitches. We weren't able to put the ball in play. You've got to put that ball in play."

"Iglesias has been in that situation more than anyone," Reds manager David Bell said. "His back was against the wall. Joey is another guy who has been in that situation more than anyone. There is no one you would want up there in that situation more than Joey."