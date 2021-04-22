Vucevic dominates as Bulls pound Hornets 108-91

CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece, and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets 108-91 on Thursday night.

The Bulls built a 14-point halftime lead and put this one out of reach in the third quarter on the way to their third win in four games. They are 6-10 since a shakeup at the trade deadline that landed Vucevic from Orlando.

Held to a season-low nine points in a lopsided loss at Cleveland the previous night, the two-time All-Star center asserted himself in a big way. He shot 8 of 13 and had six assists.

White hit four 3-pointers, and Young was 8 of 10 from the field.

Devonte' Graham led Charlotte with 16 points. Miles Bridges scored 13 as the Hornets lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bulls got off to a better start this time after falling into a big hole early on Cavaliers and grabbed a 58-44 halftime lead.

They scored the game's first 10 points, with Vucevic hitting a jumper and a 3, and the final six of the second quarter, a layup by the big man bumping the lead to 14.